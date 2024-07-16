'AITA for telling my parents and brother's to stop trying to sabotage a wedding because they think I should be marrying the groom?'

CherryColacoca1 writes:
I grew up with my family and another family whose parents were best friends with mine since high school. My parents had me (F28) and my two older brothers (M31 and M35), while their friends had four boys (M27, M29, M30, and M37).
Growing up was pretty nice, but the boys used to pick on me a lot and exclude me during their "girls are yucky" phase. I wouldn't say I see these boys as brothers, but maybe as cousins. I was close to M27 and M29 when we were little. I will call them Adam and Jake. Until we were 15, we were really close and did a lot together.
I don't talk to Jake much anymore. No hard feelings, but he grew up to be a classic tech bro and can be pretty condescending. However, our families are obsessed with the idea of us ending up together. The other guys are already married, and Adam is gay.
They've always pushed for us to be together (making us go to the store alone at Christmas, telling us both an earlier time to meet at the restaurant for Dad's birthday, talking him up a lot, etc.).
Then both Jake and I met our SOs. I have been with my fiancé for 5 years, and Jake met his fiancée 3 years ago. Our families have been very disappointed and have not welcomed our SOs warmly. One Christmas, I took Jake's fiancée, Tracy, aside and explained the weird family lore to her.
With Jake (just like we did with my fiancé), we assured her that it was just a weird thing of our family and that Jake and I have not been close for ages and have never had more than a friendly relationship. Ironically, having to stand against our parents made us all a little closer.
But we come to the problem. Jake and Tracy are going to get married soon, and it has been chaos. Our parents have upped their antics by 2000%. Family dinners are full of "ahh we thought you two would get married." They brought out a picture I apparently drew of me and Jake when we were little of us getting married (I suspect they made it. It did not look like it was made by an actual child).
They were cornering Tracy about making me the matron of honor and letting me wear white (what??). Also, his brothers and my brothers joined in, making jokes about us being star-crossed lovers and calling me "the missus." I distanced myself heavily from my family during that time and stopped going home after talking to them did nothing.
One day, one of my brothers invited me out. He said it was just my two brothers and me. So, I went to his apartment, and when I arrived, it was Jake's bachelor party. One of his brothers screamed out that the "stripper" was here (f#$^ing ew). I wanted to leave, but the next train left close to 12 a.m., and it was not the safest neighborhood.
So, I stayed. They tried to make me drunk, were constantly physically pushing me and Jake together, and even locked us in my brother's bedroom. I could hear loud laughing from the other side.
Jake and I did not talk much. He apologized to me and asked me if I could not come to the wedding as I made Tracy uncomfortable. I completely understood and said at that point I was not planning to go anymore.
He offered to drive me home as he was also completely sober. When they opened the door, he said we were going home. In their heads, that meant we were going to be intimate or something because all the caveman sounds started.
The next day, my phone was blowing up. Someone uploaded a video of me and Jake leaving and captioned it "finally." It was very awkward. I am clearly uncomfortable, and so is Jake as we exit the apartment and enter his car.
There were comments, calls, and texts. Tracy called me crying and cursing me out. Jake called me apologizing and telling me he tried to explain. My mother and his mother sent me a bunch of texts saying how proud they are and that it was about time. My fiancé is understanding, but he wants me to make clearer boundaries with my family.
I drove past their house, and they were all there. They didn't even let me talk and were just love-bombing me. I started screaming and told them Jake and I have never and will never be together and I will not be leaving my loving fiancé.
That I would not be going to Jake's wedding, and if they kept up with this, I would cut every single one of them off because I am tired and just want to live my life and not their weird fairy tale.
By the end of my meltdown, my mother and his mother were crying, and my father just told me to get out. Since then, I have been getting messages from my brothers calling me a b^#%h for treating my family like that because they only wanted the best for me. So, AITAH?
Here are the top comments:
Mean_Nefariousness25 says:
NTA, I grew up in a similar situation with a close friend of mine, it didn’t really stop until she came out a couple years back but her mother still refers to me as her “son” and talks about what could have been even though I’m now engaged and her daughter is, again, gay. It drives me crazy that parents try to force things like this on their kids
Bella_Rose36 says:
NTA. Both families are insane and your brothers are gross for even participating in this disaster. I'm baffled and stunned that these adults think that what they are doing is okay. They are being selfish and manipulative and need to look in the mirror and examine their immature and abhorrent behaviour instead of insulting and putting blame on you.
Ok-Adhesiveness-2232 says:
NTA- Your family to put it nicely sounds like they are exasperating and their behavior certainly warrants being cut off.
Wrong_Moose_9763 says:
You need to block them all for at least a couple months. This is just a sh^#show of their own making. They have some kind of fantasy of merging the families, but JFC they need to seek professional help. Good luck and I hope it isn't always this messy, NTA.
What do you think?