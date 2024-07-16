'AITA for telling my parents and brother's to stop trying to sabotage a wedding because they think I should be marrying the groom?'

But we come to the problem. Jake and Tracy are going to get married soon, and it has been chaos. Our parents have upped their antics by 2000%. Family dinners are full of "ahh we thought you two would get married." They brought out a picture I apparently drew of me and Jake when we were little of us getting married (I suspect they made it. It did not look like it was made by an actual child).

They were cornering Tracy about making me the matron of honor and letting me wear white (what??). Also, his brothers and my brothers joined in, making jokes about us being star-crossed lovers and calling me "the missus." I distanced myself heavily from my family during that time and stopped going home after talking to them did nothing.