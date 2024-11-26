'AITA for intentionally insulting my parents on Facebook by saying they aren't mine?'

"AITA for telling my parents they aren't really my parents?"

Accomplished-Date248 writes:

So, my (20M) parents weren't really present. My grandparents stayed with us and took care of me until I started daycare, but after a few incidents where the teacher was targeting me for no reason, they withdrew me.

My parents said daycare seemed too expensive, that I was better off at home, and they refused to pay. My grandparents continued raising me until I started school. They came over every morning and afternoon—basically whenever I was home.

At that point, it felt like they should just move in with us, but my parents didn't want them to, since they'd have to pay for two more people living with us, and they also didn't want them nagging all the time.