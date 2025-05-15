'AITA for telling my enabling parents they don't deserve to be at my sister's wedding?'

After she met him, she cut down how much she came home even more, as she spent the first Christmas with his family. Then the pandemic happened, so she ended up not coming home for three years.

Her first Christmas home, Mike started his usual bulls%^t, trying to be the center of attention. When it didn't work out as well as he wanted, as most of the family were more interested in getting to know Jake, he then tried to "prank" Kelly.

He got a big bowl of water and was going to pour it over her. Jake saw what was happening and stepped in front of Kelly, telling Mike not to even think about it. Side note: Jake is 6ft 3 and has been doing martial arts since he was 4, so he can be very intimidating when needed.