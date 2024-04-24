'AITA for telling my parents they're playing favorite by forcing me to include my sister.'

Sometimes they'd be in our house and kick me out of the basement, which is set up for games and movies. They'd tell me I couldn't hang out with them because they wanted to watch something else.

Despite telling my parents about their behavior, they didn't seem to care. While they claimed they'd address it, nothing changed. My parents let them exclude me or disrupt my activities without consequence.

When I started high school, I finally found a group of friends I fit in with. There are five of us, and we're really close. I even have a boyfriend now. However, my sister resents not being welcome with them because, before I befriended them, she and her friends were awful to them, mocking them for their appearance or quirks.