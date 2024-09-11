'AITA for ruining my parents' wedding after they completely forgot to invite me?'

Forgotten_child9 writes:
I know this seems like a weird situation, but I just feel so angry and depressed that I need to vent, even if no one is listening. I (17f) was recently forgotten on the day of my parents' wedding. My parents have been together for about 25 years, but they never actually got married.
That’s why, when my dad (50m) proposed to my mother (49f) on their anniversary (which they have always celebrated on the date my mother found out she was pregnant with my eldest sister, even though they were already together before), everyone, including me, was elated and celebrated the occasion with great joy.
This happened back in February. They immediately jumped into wedding planning, deciding early on to have a small event in Hawaii with just the closest family and friends for an intimate ceremony. Almost immediately, my mother asked my sister (25f) to be her maid of honor, and my dad asked my brother (22m) to be his groomsman.
I wasn’t surprised or offended by this; my sister had always been a mommy’s girl, and they both enjoyed spending time together shopping and socializing, so they had a very close bond. The same goes for my father and brother; they always played football together and messed around with cars. My father even trained my brother’s team for a while in middle school.
That always left me as the odd one out. I tried to insert myself into my family’s hobbies and groups within our home, but I was always rebuffed. Maybe they could sense that my interest in their activities wasn’t all that genuine, or maybe they just didn’t care.
Either way, I was used to being the last and least important member of my family. Mom had sis, dad had bro, my parents had each other, and my two siblings were closer to each other than they ever were to me, leaving me very lonely and isolated in my own home.
During the preparation for the wedding, it was initially suggested that I be the flower girl, but my sister thought that role would be more appropriate for her daughter (3f), so that idea was quickly tossed away.
Later on, my maternal grandmother suggested that I might read a poem or give a short speech during the ceremony, but both my parents refused because they wanted the wedding to be “low-key,” and they didn’t think a “cheesy and sappy speech” would fit their vision (their literal words).
I was still okay with all of this, even though it hurt to know I would be the only family member not actually part of the wedding party or have any role at all on the day.
As the day approached, my parents and siblings got more and more caught up in all the wedding planning. I noticed my mom didn’t invite me dress shopping and that whenever they had discussions about the venue or the event, I was left out.
So, I decided to see if they would realize that I wasn’t being involved at all and kept quiet, waiting for them to ask me something—anything—about the wedding, but that never happened.
The wedding was set for three weeks ago, at the end of August. The day before departure, my mother casually asked if I had my luggage ready because we couldn’t be late to the airport. I bluntly told her that I hadn’t prepared anything. She got confused for a second and then snapped at me for not being prepared.
I then asked her if I even had a ticket, and her face went pale. Yep, they hadn’t even bought me a ticket, and I’m not even sure if I had a room or any accommodations once there. Even though I was the only person in my family without a stable income (I work as a part-time babysitter), my parents had bought first-class tickets for my siblings and a couple of other friends that were attending the wedding but had forgotten me.
My mom told me not to make a big deal out of it and that they could just find me a low-cost ticket last minute from a cheap airline, but I just replied by asking her, “Then what? Do I even have a dress for the ceremony?” She went with my sister to buy hers and all the other female guests' dresses months ago, but I wasn’t included.
That’s when my father came in and told me to suck it up, saying I’ve never been a girly girl, so I could just wear whatever. I got mad at this because, even though I’m not the most feminine girl on the planet, I would have loved to be included in such an important part of my parents' wedding.
It wasn’t just about the dress—it was about the fact that I was excluded from literally everything that had been going on for months. We all got into a fight, with them calling me entitled and accusing me of making myself small intentionally so they would forget me (as if that’s a valid excuse for ignoring a child).
They ended up telling me that if I was going to keep this attitude, I might as well skip the whole thing altogether, to which I responded with a defiant “Fine,” and went to my room. The next morning, they all left for Hawaii without me.
The ceremony was really small, but they all posted loads of pictures on Instagram and Facebook about how perfect and magical that whole week was. People quickly realized that I wasn’t in any of the photos and asked my parents why, to which they replied that I had unfortunately caught Covid before the trip and had to stay behind.
My blood boiled at this. I don’t know why this was the straw that broke the camel's back for me, but it was. I decided to take a Covid test and posted a picture of myself holding the negative test, captioning it “Not sick at all, just forgotten.”
I tagged everyone who had questioned my absence from the trip and the wedding in the picture and, for good measure, every person invited to it. I also wrote in the comments about how my parents had literally forgotten about me until the day before they left and how they had actually uninvited me.
Most people were on my side, while others couldn’t believe it and thought there must be more to the story than what I was saying. But one thing is for certain: I completely ruined my parents' wedding, and their day was overshadowed by my confession.
At first, I felt quite satisfied with myself for standing up for myself, but after a barrage of messages from my family calling me every name in the book, and later, when they came back, furiously attacking me for my immature actions and my spoiled behavior, my pride quickly deflated, and I began to feel awful.
I hate my family, and I hate being in this house, but I’m a minor and can’t leave just yet. I do feel like I could have handled the situation better, though, and now I feel so depressed that I’m second-guessing everything I did, from not speaking up earlier to the way I exposed them.
I also feel guilty for the lack of connection between me and my family, and maybe I could have done more? So, AITA for ruining my parents' wedding when they forgot about me?
Here are the top comments:
Kitty_Seriously says:
NTA . How could you have ruined a wedding they had exactly as they planned? You weren't invited, didn't attend and didn't have any affect on the planning or details? I'm really hoping this is fake bait, but it hits home close enough to feel real.
Obrina98 says:
NTA Can you move in with grandma? Their history of rebuffing you whenever you try to participate with them says this wasn't a one-off. It's like they don't even consider you family. No judge is going to force you back to their house at 17. If you have a place to go, get your things and your documents and go.
youmustb3jokn says:
NTA I hope this is not true. Your family seems super toxic. I don’t think you telling the truth after their very convent lies is ever wrong. You are the kid and they suck. Do any of your family members ever stick up for you? Grandparents uncles aunts cousins.
Advanced-Novel1884 says:
NTA, your parents totally dropped the ball here. It's messed up that they excluded you from their wedding planning and even tried to uninvite you at the last minute. You had every right to call them out for forgetting about you.
