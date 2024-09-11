'AITA for ruining my parents' wedding after they completely forgot to invite me?'

My mom told me not to make a big deal out of it and that they could just find me a low-cost ticket last minute from a cheap airline, but I just replied by asking her, “Then what? Do I even have a dress for the ceremony?” She went with my sister to buy hers and all the other female guests' dresses months ago, but I wasn’t included.

That’s when my father came in and told me to suck it up, saying I’ve never been a girly girl, so I could just wear whatever. I got mad at this because, even though I’m not the most feminine girl on the planet, I would have loved to be included in such an important part of my parents' wedding.