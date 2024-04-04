'My parents wants to give my sister the earrings my grandma left for me. I'm furious.' UPDATED

Six months passed and my sister came home. We both lived with our parents, she wanted to introduce her brand new boyfriend, she had have ton of boyfriends but she said this was the one, it was a dinner only with my parents at our home so I was excluded and expected to just go out or chill in my room.

The day came and while they were dinning I ordered a pizza I came downstairs only to find the guy I was with six months prior dinning with my parents and sister. I was shocked but pay for my pizza and went to my room again to cry. After dinner was over, I confronted my sister in front of our parents and begged her to not be with him. To be loyal to me, her little sister.