'AITA for "shaming" my parents for getting my brother a car on his 18th bday but not me?' + UPDATE 2 YEARS LATER

I asked them as things were wrapping up why there was no car when my brother got one. And they said that they felt like he'd worked harder for it. I asked what he did that I didn't do. Because I did all of that and more. My grandma was nearby and heard everything. And then she asked them why as well. She ended up lecturing my parents that she was very very very disappointed in them for showing favoritism.

Then she proceeded to announce to everyone still there that my parents thought it fine to get their first born son a car and DJ, but not their second. And then she even pointed out how much harder my parents tried for my brother's 18th birthday than they had for mine. My uncle was the first to stand up and say something.