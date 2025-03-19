'AITA for walking out of family dinner after my parents insulted my wife as a joke?'

Fah went pale. I was furious. I told them to cut it out, but my dad doubled down and said they were just joking. Then he added that we can't blame them for wondering how much of this marriage was for love and how much was for the visa. My mom nodded and said they just wanted to make sure I wasn’t taken advantage of.

That was it. I stood up, told them we weren’t staying for dinner, and walked out with Fah. In the car, she was quiet. Then she finally asked me if they really think that way about her, which just broke my heart.