'My parents no longer want my newborn around. AITA if I cut them off?'

I’m married with a newborn so currently on maternity leave, but my husband’s been back to work from his paternity leave for a while now, so I’m generally alone most of the day.
My mother recently suggested she could take my baby to their house once a week so I can have some sleep and so my parents and siblings can bond with my baby. I agreed and really appreciated the opportunity to rest but also seeing how much my siblings adored their new nephew and it brought us closer together.
I found out today from my mother that they’ve not been getting on with my sister recently and that apart from work, she spends most of the day locked up in her room and giving them silent treatment. My mom said that the only time she’s nice to them and comes out of the room is when my baby comes.
Because of this, my mom told me my dad said he no longer wants my son at their house as some form of punishment for my sister. I am so confused as to how my son has caught a stray bullet for the family tensions we have no knowledge of or involvement in. I am also deeply disturbed that their response to spiting my sister, is to not see their grandson.
I told my husband this and he insisted he doesn’t want our baby going there ever again. He reluctantly told me he doesn’t feel my dad sees him as his grandchild. That he showed no interest in him even during my pregnancy and now. It’s painful to accept but my mom’s words have been ringing in my head since. WIBTA by refusing them spending any alone time with my newborn again?
Ok_Neighborhood_8310 said:
What does your sister think? Your Dad seems oddly controlling of your sister… in a sinister way. Taking away something that makes her happy even when it’s his own grandson…I agree with your husband, I wouldn’t allow my child back. You need to have a chat with your sister to make sure she’s okay.
NobodybutmyshadowRed said:
NTA - It sounds like that's what your parents want, and I don't think that I'd want my child in such a volatile situation.
Fanky_Spamble said:
NTA. But why not give them an earful before ending the relationship? I don't think I'd be able to contain my rage. If your sister hates your parents so much she probably has good reasons to with the information provided. Power tripping narcissists using your sister's love for her nephew to try to punish her for deservedly not loving them.
allie06nd said:
NTA. Your parents are being extremely immature, and I certainly wouldn't want my kid, regardless of how young they were, to be around people who would weaponize him. You haven't said how old your sister is, but if she loves your son and is responsible enough to be left alone with him...
Can you have her come over and watch him at your house on the days when he would have been with your parents? That would be my personal choice for malicious compliance.
FlashingFirefly said:
NTA. Your son is not a pawn and your parents don’t deserve to be around him.
Realistic_Store9122 said:
Nope, NTA. Your son isn't a tool to be used by your parents against your Sis. Your son is your tool to be used against your parents. I see no issue keeping him away from his grandparents. Maybe stop by and pick up your Sis so she can bond with your son. Then take her home after her nice visit!