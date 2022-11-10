Someecards Logo
'My parents replaced me with an exchange student, am I right to refuse to come home?'

Shenuque Tissera
Nov 10, 2022 | 4:41 PM
As parents seeing your children go off to college can be jarring. Some parents get separation anxiety, and others jump on the opportunity of having an extra room. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one teen is taken aback by how his parents cope with him leaving for college.

AITA for canceling my plane ticket back home for thanksgiving?

Children are replaceable.

I (19M) left the state for college back in August. Two days before I had left, I had a friend over to eat with us. My parents decided right then was a great time to discuss bringing a foreign exchange student into our home.

Uh-oh, someone feels guilty about being a 'burden' on others.

This girl (18F) lived in another family's home, around fifteen minutes from my old high school. She didn't have a car and thus felt terrible that she was asking her host family for rides to school events, friends' houses, etc. The host family decided to put up a Facebook post saying that it was not highly urgent but that she would love a host family closer.

