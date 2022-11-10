'My parents replaced me with an exchange student, am I right to refuse to come home?'

As parents seeing your children go off to college can be jarring. Some parents get separation anxiety, and others jump on the opportunity of having an extra room. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one teen is taken aback by how his parents cope with him leaving for college.

AITA for canceling my plane ticket back home for thanksgiving?

Children are replaceable.

I (19M) left the state for college back in August. Two days before I had left, I had a friend over to eat with us. My parents decided right then was a great time to discuss bringing a foreign exchange student into our home.

Uh-oh, someone feels guilty about being a 'burden' on others.