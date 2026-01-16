'My parents sent me an apology letter after I cut them off...it wasn’t what I expected.'

Infammo wrote:

"I was hoping that that letter would actually be an apology, but no." It never happens. Ever. The worst part about growing up with abusive parents is torturing yourself with the idea that their big show of contrition and acknowledgement will appear.

If not an apology then maybe some situation where their misbehavior is so self evident they won't be able to make excuses for it and you can confront them without denials. That moment doesn't and never will exist for the simple fact that they will reject it no matter what.