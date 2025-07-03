'AITA for asking my parents for the insurance money they stole from me?'

My brother also received a $30,000 settlement. This money was commingled and placed into their own investment account, not in a trust or a UGMA account for me. Now I am thinking of asking my parents and their financial advisor to fix this situation in the most tax-advantaged way possible. I do not trust them anymore.

I want them to transfer my $130,000 settlement to me along with any unrealized capital gains from the past seven years. Based on the average performance of the S&P 500 over that time, the original $130,000 should have more than doubled. Even if they gave me the $10,000 per year they claim they planned to, they would still come out ahead by keeping control of the money.