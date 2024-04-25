'AITA for blocking my parents after I found out they stole money from me in college?'

He said he understood and hugged me. He is old, but I couldn't have gotten free of that hug if I tried. He asked me if I needed money to start my new job. I said I did not want anything that came from my parents.

He gave me a cashier's cheque for about three times what my parents took from me. He said to use it however I wanted in my new life. He said it wasn't part of my inheritance or anything. It was a gift from him and something my grandma would have wanted me to have.

My friends think I was stupid to tear up the cheque. Most of them agree with me about being upset at my parents. Some family members have called me to say I behaved terribly and that I owe my parents an apology.