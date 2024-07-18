'AITA for calling the police on my parents after finding out they took out 60k in debt in my name?'

No-Mushroom3470 writes:
My parents took out credit cards and loans in my name. It was fine when they were paying the bills, but they got behind. I don't have a key to the mailbox, so I never saw the bills or anything. I just finished my third year of university, and I was going to move out. That would require me to get a credit check and stuff.
My parents freaked out and forbade me from moving out. They said it was stupid that I would waste money on moving out when I could save money living at home. They don't like my boyfriend, so I thought that was their issue. But I was wrong. Long story short, I am about $60,000 in debt because of them. I cannot afford to pay that off.
I told them that they needed to clear the debt immediately and change the house rules so my boyfriend could spend the night. They said that they didn't have the money to pay the debt and that I could not strong-arm them into changing the rules of their house.
I called my auntie and asked her if I could please come stay with her for a bit. She let me and asked a lot of questions. Then she showed me a dozen posts about parents screwing up their kids' futures and kids allowing it.
I went to the police and reported it. My parents got arrested and charged. They are furious with me. I know they didn't spend the money on me. I do not know what they did spend it on. I don't care. I feel bad for them, but I'm not letting them mess up my future. AITA?
Here are the top comments:
ParticularBanana9149 says:
NTA. "It was fine when they were paying the bills". No. It wasn't. It is identity fraud and it is illegal. Put a freeze on your credit and monitor your reports from now on. Tell them you are furious with them as well.
OpalOdessa says:
No, you are not the a%#$ole (NTA). Your parents committed fraud by taking out debt in your name without your knowledge, which has put your financial future at risk. Reporting them to the police was necessary to protect yourself from further harm and hold them accountable for their actions. You have every right to take legal action and prioritize your own well-being in this situation.
applebum8807 says:
NTA but I genuinely don’t know why you’re even asking, of course you go to the police when people commit literal fraud and put you in debt. What?
IrrelevantManatee says:
NTA. They stole money from you and seriously compromised your future. You only way to protect yourself was to go to the police and make things right.
