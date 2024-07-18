'AITA for calling the police on my parents after finding out they took out 60k in debt in my name?'

"AITA for going to the police immediately when I found out my parents took out debt in my name."

No-Mushroom3470 writes:

My parents took out credit cards and loans in my name. It was fine when they were paying the bills, but they got behind. I don't have a key to the mailbox, so I never saw the bills or anything. I just finished my third year of university, and I was going to move out. That would require me to get a credit check and stuff.

My parents freaked out and forbade me from moving out. They said it was stupid that I would waste money on moving out when I could save money living at home. They don't like my boyfriend, so I thought that was their issue. But I was wrong. Long story short, I am about $60,000 in debt because of them. I cannot afford to pay that off.