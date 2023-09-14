My parents used my sister's college fund for medical bills, and I defended them, AITA?

My parents used my sister's college fund to pay for her medical bills. Now she's mad that I'm defending their choice.

Distinct_Cattle1721 writes:

I(17f) am a freshman in college, as is my sister Leah(18f). Our parents weren’t the best off growing up, but they always set aside money for us to go to college.

Leah played soccer, and before her freshman year of high school our parents sat her down and told her that if she played, she needed to be careful because if she got hurt all the money to pay for it would come out of her college fund.

Several schools in the league our high school is in are pretty good with a reputation for playing rough, and she isn’t the biggest person, so she knew there were risks involved.