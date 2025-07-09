'AITA for 'running away' after my parents' missed my graduation for a Labubu?'

fortnite_meow writes:
I (18F) am adopted and was adopted as a baby. My parents thought they couldn’t have kids and even tried IVF, so when my sister Princess (10F) was born, it was considered a miracle. Everything changed after that. Princess was spoiled and clearly the favorite. She never got in trouble, was always right, got whatever she wanted, and acted however she wanted.
My parents didn’t treat me badly, but if I got one toy, Princess got five. It sucked. I was jealous, and I got in trouble for it. Things got worse around the time Princess turned six and realized how much she could get away with.
She broke my things, hurt others, stole, and hated it when anyone else got attention. I became her target. Luckily, I had friends, school, and relatives for support, so it wasn’t the worst. I did great in school and joined clubs and sports just to stay out of the house.
During the summer, I worked or interned just to avoid being around her. Now I have a car and a boyfriend, who I’ve been with since sophomore year. I stay with him a lot, and his family loves me, so I’m barely home, maybe 24 hours a week at most. My parents didn’t care, and this became my normal, so I stopped caring too.
Graduation was last month, and it was one of the few things I actually asked my parents to come to. I was excited. They seemed excited. Some relatives came too. But Princess had to ruin it. Her current obsession is these doll plush keychains called Labubus.
She collects them, and on that specific day, she found a super rare one for sale in our city. Instead of just contacting the seller and buying it the next day, my parents dropped everything to go get it. Not only that, but they spent $350 on it. (My graduation gift was $150.) They showed up so late that our caps were already being tossed.
I was hurt. After graduation, I ignored them and went home with my boyfriend. I’ve basically moved in with him at this point, since any time I went back "home" it was just to grab my things and leave again.
My parents called, texted, apologized, and even came over begging me to forgive them. The worst part is they think this is all about the money and sent me another hundred dollars. I refused to talk to them.
Now it’s becoming serious. They’re threatening to report me as missing or a runaway and to contact my future college if I don’t go back home. I feel justified in my actions and don’t think it’s that serious. AITA?
TarzanKitty says:
NTA. You are a HS graduate and a legal adult. You didn’t run away. You simply moved out. Tell your parents to have fun “reporting” you. The only thing they might have a case on is the car. Who is the legal title holder?
Inside_Major_8078 says:
NTA You are 18, a legal adult. They can't do diddly squat about college either. ENJOY YOUR LIFE!!!!!
Freyjas_child says:
NTA I would call your future college and explain that you are estranged from your parents. Tell them your parents are threatening to call the college and make a scene. Update all your contact info.
Ask that a note be put on your profile that you do not authorize them to make any changes or obtain any information. I have a friend who is the assistant to a college dean and she has told us some sad stories. Get in front of this one.
WhyAmIStillHere86 says:
NTA. You’re 18, you’re not longer a minor. Even if they tell the police your exact location, the most the police will do is ask if you left willingly.