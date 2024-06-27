'AITA for expecting my partner to wake up and help me with our newborn child despite him having a job?'

Strong_Storm-2167 says:

NTA (Not the A^&%ole). He works 8 hours. You work 24 hours day/night. It is reasonable for him to help give you breaks and him be a 50% parent on his off times.

If you had a job during the day just the same as him and you both had hired a nanny or sent baby to daycare. Who looks after the baby when you both get off work???You BOTH do. So why is it different because you are home instead of paying childcare? Looking after A newborn is exhausting and can be dangerous to both baby and you if you don’t get enough sleep and help. When both home BOTH are responsible.