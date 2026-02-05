'My partner kept secret how much money she has in savings and let me pay for most things.'

She also changed the degree she was studying after 2y of her first degree which has prolonged her studies, which she was partly able to do because I've been in position to support her. I think she should have been more upfront that she had some money at least after we moved out when I didn't have much - and in hindsight I could have communicated better here to.

I think our different financial history in this regard has played into this issue now. She's going to be more cautious about spending savings where I used what I would of saved to get by. A lot of questions about if she asked me to pay more vs if I offered. As I said in another comment: It depends of course, it was a mix.

We have always rented small 1 bedroom apartments, the cheapest we could get, but property is wildly expensive here. She said she can’t afford to pay 50% so she asked if I could pay more. But other non essentials, there were definitely times I offered to pay and am ok with that, although still feel a little misled.

We should have communicated to each other better, and I assumed things when I shouldn't have. But I don't think I was ever hiding anything, and she hasn't said that I was. And after we've talked about this its become clear that if I asked her directly what her situation was she wouldn't of told me about the money.