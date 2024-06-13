'My partner wants to name our child after his late mother. That makes me want to leave him.' UPDATED 2X

At bare minimum, you should be able to agree with your partner on what you want to name your kid.

"My partner wants to name our child after his recently deceased mother and I want to leave him because of it."

My partner lost his mother in March. Suddenly. She took her breathing tube out of her nose to blow it and because she was half asleep she forgot to put it back on and she drifted away. When she was found it was too late.

It was peaceful and honestly is the way I would want to go...with nothing but peace and comfort. I found out I was pregnant 7 months prior. We had a name picked out. After her passing however he has decided to take it upon himself to change our child's name to her name.