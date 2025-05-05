'AITA for making my partner pay rent on my property? He wants to be added to the mortgage.' UPDATED

After receiving some feedback, OP shared two small updates.

UPDATE 1: He has said he wouldn’t expect half, but he would want back what he has put in. I explained that’s not how rent works. Even if we had an agreement where he would get it back, I’m more concerned about his morals of being okay with taking it from me when I have had his child and am providing a secure home.

UPDATED 2: Some people are saying about charging your partner rent is not very romantic. Can I ask you to consider the alternative…I work hard to buy a property by myself without any help, a man who has not done this gets to live for free and keeps his money. What’s your opinion on that? Is that fair?

