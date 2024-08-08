'AITA for threatening to leave my partner after he stole from our daughter?'

I was livid. I was beyond pissed. I was shaking for hours I was so angry. When he got home from work, he denied doing anything wrong. He said it wasn’t stealing, he said he needed the stuff he bought and he couldn’t cope without it. He even had the gall to lie again and say he told me about it (he told me about ONE $5 purchase at McDonald’s and $10 at Whole Foods).

I was ready to tell him to pack his things and leave, but my mother told me I was overreacting and demanded we go to our couples counselor. She wouldn’t let it go, so I finally agreed, but I refused to even speak to him until we went. Once we were there, I felt like I was in the damn twilight zone or something.