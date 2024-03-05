'My partner's family financial situation is ruining our plans. He's funding their lifestyle.' MAJOR UPDATE

Nothing turns up the stress in a relationship quite like financial troubles.

In a popular post on the True Off My Chest subreddit, a woman shared her concerns about her fiance's family financial situation. She wrote:

"My partner's family financial situation is hard for me to swallow."

I love my partner very much. We were planning to get married this year. I don't believe that is feasible anymore. Their family recently hit a major financial crisis. They were originally quite wealthy and are used to a high standard of living so this was a big shock to all of them. My partner is now the sole breadwinner.