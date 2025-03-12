'AITA for blaming my pescatarian friend for accidentally eating meat at a restaurant?'

I asked her if she was okay, as she seemed a little thrown off (understandably), and she said she's fine but obviously disappointed. Her correct dish arrived and the waiter again apologized to us, and she seemed okay from that point on. At the end of our meal, the restaurant brought us complimentary desserts as an apology and, when we paid (just for my dish and drinks), she left a tip.

The next day, I looked at the restaurant on Google and saw she'd left a bad review (1/5 stars) in which she detailed how they brought the wrong item, how distraught she was as a result of their mistake, and demanded compensation (even though the item was taken off our bill and we got free cake).