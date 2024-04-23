'My postpartum wife broke my late sister’s watch. AITA for considering divorce?'

I agree with other commenters that you should seek individual therapy for yourself now, and also consider a support group/therapy around grief or for partners of parents with PPD (or both). Both situations are enough for anyone to struggle with, and having compromised sleep etc from having a new born can make situations even harder to cope with for you as well. You deserve support also now- even if you intend to divorce her later on.

However, I do think that you also should ask your wife to call her doctor who is prescribing the medication about these rage incidents and to raise the question to her provider of if she may need a higher level of care, like a day program (also known as a partial hospitalization program) to have the treatment she needs to get back on track for your whole family’s well being.