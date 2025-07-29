'AITA for letting my sister move in with me after getting pregnant by our step-brother?'

Now that she lives with me, our dad expects me to keep her and Logan away from each other. Dad wanted her to have an abortion, but my sister wants to keep the baby, and Logan is on board with that. He started saving money from his part-time job, and he told me they want to be together even if his mom and our dad don’t approve.

My dad’s wife is trying to keep Logan away. She doesn’t know he’s working so he can save money for the baby. My sister also works part-time, and she’s both saving and slowly buying baby supplies. I’m willing to support them and the baby while they get on their feet, and I can afford to do it. I’ve been doing well for myself for the past year.