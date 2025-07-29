'AITA for letting my sister move in with me after getting pregnant by our step-brother?'

Gryeeyss writes:
My sister (16f) moved in with me (20m) a few weeks ago. Our dad wanted to separate her and his wife's son, Logan (16m), because they had been secretly dating for over a year behind his and his wife's back, and now she's pregnant. So yeah, they're legally stepsiblings.
They met each other when they were 13. My dad and his wife still considered us all siblings and ignored any signs that there might have been something more between my sister and Logan.
I knew they were dating because my sister confided in me. I never told Dad because the two of us don’t really talk. We had a big disagreement after he remarried, and once I moved out, the relationship got even worse. I warned my sister to be careful, but she says she was bad at remembering to take the pill.
Now that she lives with me, our dad expects me to keep her and Logan away from each other. Dad wanted her to have an abortion, but my sister wants to keep the baby, and Logan is on board with that. He started saving money from his part-time job, and he told me they want to be together even if his mom and our dad don’t approve.
My dad’s wife is trying to keep Logan away. She doesn’t know he’s working so he can save money for the baby. My sister also works part-time, and she’s both saving and slowly buying baby supplies. I’m willing to support them and the baby while they get on their feet, and I can afford to do it. I’ve been doing well for myself for the past year.
The whole situation has been messy. Dad keeps telling me I should be doing everything I can to keep my sister away from Logan because he believes they can’t possibly handle this. He said he didn’t understand how siblings could do this.
I told him it’s because they never saw each other as siblings or even as family, and that’s because of him and his wife. Dad said he thought it was just me who felt that way, and I told him that’s exactly why we stopped talking. He never listens, and he always gets mad whenever I try to explain how I feel. We’ve talked more in the past two months than we had in the two and a half years before that.
He could make my sister go somewhere else if I piss him off, so I’m trying not to. But he’s demanding that Logan and my sister not talk at all, and he doesn’t think having a baby together is a valid reason for them to stay in contact. I think, whether he likes it or not, he and his wife have to accept that this is their reality now. But they’re both super pissed at me for not cutting off all contact. AITA?
Dont-Blame-Me333 says:
NTA a stepbrother is not a genetic risk unless dear old dad has been dipping his wick in his current wife longer than they've been married. Is possible. But his reasons currently don't stack up. He and the current wife forced these kids together, now he needs to face reality - all their fault, no blame on your sister or her step-brother.
OP responded:
It's not that my dad and his wife think they're bio siblings. But they believed when they got married it made us all one family unit in the traditional sense of both adults are mom and dad and the other kids are siblings. That's just never how any of us saw it.
Exotic-Rooster4427 says:
'My house, my rules. If you had a problem with it maybe you shouldn't have kicked her out.' Why did the pregnant vulnerable girl get kicked out and not the boy? Personally you did her a favor as she is better off out of that toxic environment. I think you need to the route of becoming legal guardian though. He abandoned her.
OP responded:
Mostly because she wanted to live with me and I was willing. Logan doesn't have any extended family nearby which is something I prepared my sister and Logan for because his mom could ship him off to family out of state. But I'm hoping they won't go that far.