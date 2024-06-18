'My pregnant wife’s sister offered to sleep with me. How do I break the news to her?'

Her sister was the MOH at our wedding. I don’t want my wife to lose that bond and it would destroy her if she found out that her sister was willing to betray her like that. At the same time, her sister is a snake and is willing to ruin our marriage and the life of her soon-to-be-nephew/niece for what I’m guessing is a childish crush on me.

My first priority is my wife and unborn child and anyone else can go to hell. How do I approach this situation? There is literally no good outcome. I can tell my wife tonight. She will be absolutely devastated. I will always be there for her and I know her parents will be on her side but losing a 20-year bond with her own sibling while in such a vulnerable state sounds terrible.