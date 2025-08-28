'AITA for my reaction to the pictures of my wife's ex I found?' UPDATED 2X

"AITA for my reaction to the pictures of my wife's ex I found?"

Recently, we had some spider issues at our house. I was going around trying to get rid of them. I told my wife that I was gonna be ruffling around the house if she needed me. As I was going around, I opened this small drawer. And there's where I found the pictures in question.

They were of my wife's ex. See, earlier in our relationship, she actually cheated on me with said ex, this was before we got married. She begged me to stay, and that she was never gonna see her ex again.

Looking back now, I'm thinking I made a mistake, but I took her back on the basis that I never want to ever hear her talk to him, or about him, ever again. While it took some work to gain trust again, we did get through it.