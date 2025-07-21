'My relationship is in trouble due to my female friendships. My girlfriend feels insecure.' UPDATED

What that basically means is, as long as you are with this girl, you're going to be in trouble if you have any female friends, ever, no matter what you do. If that's the life you want to have, well, congratulations and mazel-tov. But if you want to be a normal adult person with normal adult friendships...then you need to have an adult partner who accepts that it's possible for you to have platonic female friends...

...and that's not who you're with. So. Do you want to spend the rest of your life not being "allowed* to have the friends you want to have?

OP responded:

Thanks for the great framework and thinking, appreciate it.

Nine days later, OP shared an update.