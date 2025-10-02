'My roommate used the broken washer and flooded the hardwood floor. She won't pay $800 repairs. AITA?'

I rent a house with two other roommates (so three of us total). A while back, our washer started having a drainage issue where water would stay inside at the end of the cycle. I did some plumbing work/snaking to fix it, and while I was working on it one of my roommates (Jess) decided to run a load of laundry.
I was not at the house when she did the load. When I left I had the washer pulled out, unplugged, and the snake on top. I had been updating my roommates on the status of the washer and to not use it.
Jess could have messaged me, called, or waited to do the laundry. Problem is, the drainage (discharge) hose on the back of the washer wasn’t positioned correctly at that point, so water flooded the laundry room and part of the kitchen. Jess tried to clean it up, but the hardwood floors are now buckling.
The repair estimate came out to $800. Here’s the issue: Jess is blaming me, saying it’s my fault. From my perspective, I was already working on the washer. She could have called/texted me or waited, but instead ran it anyway while it wasn’t fully set up.
My other roommate (Judson) thinks it “could have happened to anyone” and suggests we just split the cost three ways. I’ve been clear and responsive about everything, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should cover this. She could have texted, called, or waited. AITA to think Jess should be responsible for the repair? Or do I need to just bite the bullet and split it?
IAmIrene wrote:
"My other roommate (Judson) thinks it “could have happened to anyone” and suggests we just split the cost three ways."
Wow. That is rather magnanimous of Judson, he wasn't even involved!
INFO: Did you tell everyone you were working on the washer or did you just assume they knew?
Edited for judgment:
"I told everyone that I was working on the washer and it was in progress still but I had to go to work. I would be back to finish."
NTA.
OP responded:
Yes not sure why he is chipping in like that. He wasn't even involved as you said.
Warm_Tiger8587 wrote:
My question is, why are you repairing a washer in a place you rent? It is the landlords responsibility to repair or replace a broken washer, and it’s also their responsibility to repair damage, such as water damage.
Why were you working on the washer in the first place? Time to call the landlord, get a repair person in for both the floors and the washer, although because you guys deliberately cause the floor issue, you may be responsible to pay for that, unless the landlord hired you to repair the washer.
OP responded:
Not according to our lease. Tenants responsibility. I'm in a crappy rental and just trying to make it to next year until I graduate school. Moving is a stupid financial decision.
Doormatty wrote:
"Here’s the issue: Jess is blaming me, saying it’s my fault. From my perspective, I was already actively working on the washer. She could have called/texted me or waited, but instead ran it anyway while it wasn’t fully set up."
INFO: Was it obvious that you were still working on it?
OP responded:
Yes. It was pulled out from the wall, snake laying on top. I told them I am still working on it.
sweadle wrote:
NTA. Since you said it was pulled away from the wall with the snake on it, I would say that's obvious that it's out of service. But if she won't pay, I don't know what to say. That's a risk of doing your own repairs instead of just telling rhe landlord. It's probably legally on all the tenants.
OP responded:
Thank you! Yes I know the risk of my doing the handyman repairs but I was a plumber for a while and know a few things. I just hope she pays for it and doesn't petty the situation.
Plastic_Blood1782 wrote:
Info: why were you fixing it? Is it not the landlord's responsibility? Also how long was it being repaired for? Did you tell anyone there was a problem with it or that it needed to be repaired?
OP responded:
Tenants responsibility to fix. It's a stupid thing In the lease.
JupiterSWarrior wrote:
The roommate had to actively connect the washer and remove the snake in order to use the washer. Which tells me she knew that the washer wasn’t operable at that point. If you were transparent to all roommates, you’re not responsible for any damages that happened. I’m going with NTA.
OP responded:
Thank you! I don't know what she was thinking.
Goofy_gooberthell wrote:
Did you tell them not to use it you were working on it or because the hose was attached albeit not good she thought it was working. If you didn't communicate to not use the washer then it should be split. But if you did then she should pay.
OP responded:
Yes. I was clear about not using it.
ICantSayNTA wrote:
If you were not done working on the washer you needed to Verbally or through text, tell both roommates it wasn't working, or at min. put a not on the washer DO NOT USE. If you didn't warn them then you are more responsible than they are.
OP responded:
I did that. They all knew I was working on it.
Nandodecolonoscopy wrote:
INFO: why didn't you shut the water off to the washer before attempting to repair it?
OP has commented ~30 times on this post, but he keeps avoiding answering this question.
OP responded:
I needed it to test and see if the washer would drain.