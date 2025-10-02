'My roommate used the broken washer and flooded the hardwood floor. She won't pay $800 repairs. AITA?'

The repair estimate came out to $800. Here’s the issue: Jess is blaming me, saying it’s my fault. From my perspective, I was already working on the washer. She could have called/texted me or waited, but instead ran it anyway while it wasn’t fully set up.

My other roommate (Judson) thinks it “could have happened to anyone” and suggests we just split the cost three ways. I’ve been clear and responsive about everything, but I don’t think it’s fair that I should cover this. She could have texted, called, or waited. AITA to think Jess should be responsible for the repair? Or do I need to just bite the bullet and split it?

IAmIrene wrote:

Wow. That is rather magnanimous of Judson, he wasn't even involved!