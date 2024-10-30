'AITA for being mad that my roommate has been sleeping under my bed for months?'

Now, this was the most startling moment of my life. I guess I’m lucky because I had never, before this moment, felt true terror and fear as a physical sensation, but I was completely jolted. There, under my bed, was my roommate staring wide-eyed at me, and he SCREECHED when I looked under the bed.

I literally thought I was having a heart attack. I then just started hearing, "sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry." My roommate crawled out from under the bed, crying and apologizing over and over.

I was so creeped out and afraid that I ran out of the apartment in my pajamas. There was a Dunkin' Donuts that was open 24/7 a few blocks away, so I just sat in there with a decaf and a breakfast sandwich, my heart thundering away. My roommate kept texting me, asking to talk. I ignored it.