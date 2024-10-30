'AITA for being mad that my roommate has been sleeping under my bed for months?'

Slumbering3 writes:
I (24M) have lived with my roommate Karl (24M) for 2 years. A few months into rooming with him, he told me he was pansexual. I said, okay, cool. I’m not interested in that personal information, nor am I judgmental. I just said alright.
A few times over the last year, he has asked me if I had ever considered "experimenting" with other men. I said nope. I also told him I didn’t feel comfortable with him asking me such a personal question.
It’s not like we’re close friends; we’re only roommates by happenstance, basically. Anyway, every time I said this, he would basically respond with, "We’ll see." I was like, what? Anyway, last night I had a horrifying experience.
I heard a noise under my bed. It was movement. At first, I thought I was imagining things. But then I heard it again. I thought, oh god, is it a mouse or a rat or some sh%t? My god. This was around 3:00 AM. So, I got out of bed and looked under with my phone flashlight.
Now, this was the most startling moment of my life. I guess I’m lucky because I had never, before this moment, felt true terror and fear as a physical sensation, but I was completely jolted. There, under my bed, was my roommate staring wide-eyed at me, and he SCREECHED when I looked under the bed.
I literally thought I was having a heart attack. I then just started hearing, "sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry, sorry." My roommate crawled out from under the bed, crying and apologizing over and over.
I was so creeped out and afraid that I ran out of the apartment in my pajamas. There was a Dunkin' Donuts that was open 24/7 a few blocks away, so I just sat in there with a decaf and a breakfast sandwich, my heart thundering away. My roommate kept texting me, asking to talk. I ignored it.
In the texts, he found a way to horrify me even further. He confessed he had been sleeping under my bed a few nights a week for "three or four months" and that he was doing it to get closer to me and "psychically saturate each other." The f%@^???
I waited for him to go to work, ran into the apartment, got my essentials, and left. I am currently crashing with a buddy. Our lease is up in one month, and my intention is simply not to renew.
This dude is blowing up my phone, and I’m getting texts from other people, some friends of mine and some bozos who are friends with him. He’s going around telling people I shamed him and that I am rejecting his apologies.
Some people are claiming I am overreacting and invalidating his feelings. Most people agree he was improper but think I should work it out with him and give a second chance because he’s "sensitive."
I feel like I’m losing my mind. I’m seriously 20% convinced I am experiencing a long, lucid dream of some sort and wondering if I am going to wake up or if I’m in a coma or something because this sh%t is so insane to me. Like, not really, but maybe really? So AITA, or is everyone around me a f&#%ing nut?
Ser_Sunday says:
Dude is not mentally stable and you need to get out of there. Sounds like he'd end up wearing your skin or some sh%t to "physically saturate" with you. This has become my most upvoted comment ever and I'm not sure how to feel about that.
MiserableCheddar says:
That's f%#$ing predatory, get a new roommate, if he's willing to do this then what else has he done?
WinEquivalent4069 says:
Yes, you did shame him. Yes, you rejected his apologies. Why? Cause he crossed so many boundaries of common decency, privacy and basic human respect. This is the behavior a predator, a stalker would do. Whatever trust you had with Karl has been broken, shattered into a 1000 pieces. NTA.
13surgeries says:
Why would ANYONE say you should work it out with someone who was hiding under your bed every night?