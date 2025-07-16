'AITA because my roommate thinks I called her ugly after she asked me an annoying question?'

Here’s where I might be the AH. My response to that phrase is always “If I wanted to hit on you, you would’ve realized I was gay a LOT sooner.” (It allows me to be snarky to a comment that is VERY annoying, and in my experience is usually, at worst, met with a polite laugh.)

She asked what I meant and I said, “If I wanted to date you I would’ve asked already.” She said, “Oh, okay” and walked out of the kitchen. Later I got a text from Roommate 2 saying I was completely out of pocket and I need to apologize for calling Roommate 1 “ugly”. And like, obviously I didn’t say that but AITA for using that phrase?