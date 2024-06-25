'AITA for making my roommate pay for WiFi even though she's afraid of 5G and EMF?'

I understand that these must be champagne problems—that I have to go click a button—but I find it quite annoying and irritating. I used to use my Alexa as my alarm clock, but she won’t work unless she’s connected to Wi-Fi.

I have even discussed moving the router to a different area of the apartment so it’s further away from her room, but she still says no; she wants it off at night. I even offered to buy her some sort of EMF blocker that I found online to help with her concerns, but again she says no.