'My roommate refuses to do any chores so I raised rent without telling him.' AITA?

ESH - He should absolutely contribute to the household, but this required a conversation. “Either you help out with chores, or I will be raising your rent as a cleaning charge.” Also, if you have the power to raise his rent, then is this apartment in your name? In that case, your other option would be to evict him and get a better roommate.

Jazzlike_Property692 said:

ESH. Uhhh I don't know where you live but you don't just get to raise the rent without telling your tenant ahead of time. There are laws against this. This sounds like a toxic living situation for both of you and someone needs to get out.

charlieprotag said: