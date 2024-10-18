'AITA for telling my roommate his mooch GF can't spend every weekend at our place?'

Last weekend, I had a really long week at work, so I treated myself to some nice takeout and planned to save half of it for lunch the next day. The next morning, I opened the fridge, and it was gone. I texted my roommate, and he said, “Oh, my girlfriend was hungry, so she ate it. Sorry, man.”

That was the last straw. I told him we needed to talk and said that while I’m okay with her visiting sometimes, she can’t keep staying over every weekend and eating my food. I told him it’s not fair, especially since she’s not contributing to groceries or utilities.