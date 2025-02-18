'My roommate's kids peed all over my home, so I gave my roommate 60 days to leave AITA?'

Adam apologized and said how sorry he was that I cleaned it and that it upset me. Then he stated that those are his children, and it’s unfair to say they can’t come here, and he is going to bring them anyway.

Long story short, I snapped. I told him I put a lock on the laundry door and that he has 60 days to move out. Adam just apologized and took his notice. All our family and friends are happy we are kicking him out because the smell is so bad. Yet, some feel we were attacking the kids for being "different" and that locking them out of rooms was insensitive. So I need to know... AITA?

OP added some extra context: