'AITA my roommate says I can't moveout until after her wedding, but I need to leave?'

I felt awful. I knew she would not take the news well, but her reaction was far more extreme than I expected. When I told her I was moving out (seven weeks’ notice), she said the timing did not work for her and that I was being unkind.

She threatened to keep my deposit if I did not push my move-out date by another month. When I told her that was illegal, she started to panic and told me our friendship would be over. I was in shock. She said, “You knew about the wedding for months,” but I honestly did not have the mental clarity to make that kind of decision until very recently. I told her as soon as I knew.