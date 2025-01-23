'AITA for telling my entitled SIL that she isn't owed a house for marrying a sugar baby?'

Eli is getting married in a month, and she came over out of the blue yesterday to rant because she “found out” that FIL isn’t buying her and her fiancée, Dora, a house as a wedding gift. Lee and I listened to her and Dora’s rant, but Lee got upset and excused himself after Dora started suggesting that FIL might be homophobic.

I told them plainly that they were being ungrateful because FIL is covering their two-month-long honeymoon expenses and paying for a portion of their wedding—he only did the latter for Lee and me. I also added that FIL and MIL paid for the house together, so it wasn’t all him. And Patty didn’t contribute at all, despite being Lee’s stepmom, but that’s not relevant, I guess?