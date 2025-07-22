'AITA for making my parents choose between me and my filthy disgusting SIL?'

She uses other people’s belongings without asking and doesn’t tell anyone afterward. Last year, I left our towels out in the sun to dry after our morning showers. Around noon, I went to collect them and noticed one was soaking wet. That made no sense since it had been drying in the sun for hours.

When I asked if anyone knew what happened, Susan said she had taken a shower and used it. I don’t share towels with anyone but my husband, so I threw it out. She acted offended that I tossed it and said there was no need to treat her like she had the plague. I told her there is also no need to use my towel without asking. I don’t care what her situation is. It’s not okay to take things that don’t belong to you.