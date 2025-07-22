'AITA for making my parents choose between me and my filthy disgusting SIL?'

JobOk8941 writes:
A couple of years ago, my brother met his now wife Susan (33F) and started bringing her to our events. Our family has a cabin that we use every year for a one-week family vacation. It used to be just our parents, my husband and me, and my brother. For the last two years, Susan has also joined us. This year, I refuse to go if Susan is present, and since my parents want me there, she is no longer invited.
Now for why I don't want Susan to come with us. The short answer is that she is disgusting. She has no basic hygiene, and every vacation with her has been a nightmare because she does not act like a normal adult. Here are some examples.
She smells. Plain and simple. I have no idea how my brother can tolerate it, but the rest of us have a hard time being around her. The reason she smells is because she refuses to use deodorant.
She uses other people’s belongings without asking and doesn’t tell anyone afterward. Last year, I left our towels out in the sun to dry after our morning showers. Around noon, I went to collect them and noticed one was soaking wet. That made no sense since it had been drying in the sun for hours.
When I asked if anyone knew what happened, Susan said she had taken a shower and used it. I don’t share towels with anyone but my husband, so I threw it out. She acted offended that I tossed it and said there was no need to treat her like she had the plague. I told her there is also no need to use my towel without asking. I don’t care what her situation is. It’s not okay to take things that don’t belong to you.
She does not clean the toilet after using it. We have all walked into the bathroom and found poop or period blood left behind. She also throws used tampons into the bin without wrapping them. Her excuse every time is “I forgot.”
I have seen her drink juice and milk straight from the bottle. She seems to forget that no one wants to share saliva with her, and that this habit is just gross. She uses her bare hands to mix ingredients without washing them. One time she made a salad by mixing everything in the bowl with her dirty hands.
When we talked to my brother about all of this, he always made excuses for her. He says she has autism and that she grew up poor, so we should be more understanding. I am not. Growing up poor is not an excuse to be unhygienic. Neither poverty nor autism explains why someone can’t clean a toilet, especially when a brush is sitting right there for that exact purpose.
I guess my brother told her why she isn’t invited this year, because she confronted me and cried that I was shaming her. I told her that if, at her age, she still feels no shame about her own behavior, then nothing I say is going to make a difference. AITA?
LycheeOk312 says:
NTA. She is not disgusting because she grew up poor or because she has autism. She is just the type of person who lacks respect for the people around her and then blames it on her condition or upbringing.
Undeadpyroninjalover says:
NTA, my sister, was autistic, God rest her soul, and she showered every day, used deodorant, cleaned up after herself. There is no excuse for being disgusting.
Sad-Grade-3078 says:
Why did he marry this woman?
Distinct-Ask-4186 says:
That’s beyond inconsiderate, it’s straight up disrespectful. Using someone’s towel and not even apologizing? I’d lose it.