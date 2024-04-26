'AITA for telling my SIL her son is no longer welcome in my home after he attacked me?'

My sister-in-law's son is no longer allowed in my house.

RestaurantFair9097 says:

I (F26) have been married to my husband (M30) for two years. I am currently 18 weeks pregnant. My sister-in-law is 31 and has two sons: Riley, who is 15, and a 6-year-old.

Riley is a very troubled boy. I don’t know all the details, but I've always loved my sister-in-law and her children, so she confides in me about his struggles, which started when he was just a kid. He’s been in legal trouble and has been in and out of clinical settings and therapy. According to her, Riley has been getting better recently.

So, she asked my husband and me if he and his little brother, who is 6, could stay with us for just a few days while she and her husband went to a funeral. We agreed, of course.