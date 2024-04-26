'AITA for telling my SIL her son is no longer welcome in my home after he attacked me?'

RestaurantFair9097 says:
I (F26) have been married to my husband (M30) for two years. I am currently 18 weeks pregnant. My sister-in-law is 31 and has two sons: Riley, who is 15, and a 6-year-old.
Riley is a very troubled boy. I don’t know all the details, but I've always loved my sister-in-law and her children, so she confides in me about his struggles, which started when he was just a kid. He’s been in legal trouble and has been in and out of clinical settings and therapy. According to her, Riley has been getting better recently.
So, she asked my husband and me if he and his little brother, who is 6, could stay with us for just a few days while she and her husband went to a funeral. We agreed, of course.
To make a long story short, at first, the boys were super nice and happy. We watched a movie, I made us dinner, and the 6-year-old even told me about his plans for the future. It was all very nice.
And then, Riley got into an argument with my husband. I was in the next room over and heard it start. It was because my husband moved Riley’s jacket. I walked in just to see what was happening. Riley was very upset, and my husband wasn’t doing a very good job of calming him, to be honest. I walked up and gently suggested Riley come with me to cool off. He agreed.
However, when we were walking to the bedroom where I was going to talk with him calmly, Riley suddenly decided he wanted to try and fight my husband again and shoved me into the wall to run back. He shoved me hard enough that my head hit a jacket hook on the wall, and I was bleeding.
After that, my husband called my sister-in-law and demanded they come home. My husband took Riley to a hotel for the night, and I stayed with the 6-year-old, who was a sobbing mess after this.
So, I told my sister-in-law I will never have Riley in my house again. She was so apologetic, but I didn’t care—I’m pregnant, and Riley knows this, yet he shoved me. He consistently tried to fight with my husband, and he makes his brother cry all the time.
My sister-in-law wasn’t even mad I said I didn’t want Riley there anymore, but she thinks it’s unfair that I said never again, and that his brother can still come. But I don’t. AITA?
OP responded to the comments:
shiplauncherscousin says:
NTA (Not the A^#@ole) and my dollars are on Riley having something illegal in that jacket.
OP says:
Wow I don't know why I didn’t even think of this. You’re probably right.
The_Bad_Agent says:
NTA. Riley is a danger. SiL needs to handle him, and get him help.
HarveySnake says:
NTA. You can't have someone in your home that is a danger to you.
Karma_1969 says:
NTA. Family can be dangerous too, and the fact that they're family shouldn't cause us to fail to recognize that. Never apologize for protecting yourself and your loved ones.
