'AITA for telling my SIL that her leech BF needs to move out of my home after threatening me?'

He has told me that he stays in the garage because he doesn’t like living here. He has also said that he will remove his stuff from the garage, but he has yet to follow through. He is upset that he has lived here for “this long” and doesn’t understand why everything has to change now. He tells me he doesn’t have a place to put his stuff and that his family will move out soon (despite not actually having a time frame).

I have pointed out that he can simply pack his stuff in boxes and stack them in a corner since he is “moving” anyway, or that he can get a storage unit—like I had to—because his family is taking up three bedrooms and my garage.