'My husband and his family think I'm 'crazy' for not letting my SIL name my child, AITA?'

Like always, she's hosting Christmas for the family this year and invited me and Todd to Christmas dinner. I was intending on coming, that is until I discovered that she hung stockings with her kids, nephews, nieces' names, and hung a "Tommy" stocking, saying that it's for my son. I was livid. I lost it on her, and there was a huge fight.

I told her I won't be coming to her Christmas dinner if she doesn't remove the stocking or put the real name, and then I left. Todd started yelling at me when we got home, saying that I was attempting to ruin an important family tradition by refusing to come and said that I was overreacting and cannot be telling his sister what she should or shouldn't do in her own home.