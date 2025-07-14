'My sister accuses me of favoring my nephew over my niece. My niece doesn't have many interests.' UPDATED 2X

Background: I have two sisters: “Anna” (38F) and “Michelle” (37F). Yes, I was a surprise baby. Michelle has one daughter, “Lily” (9F).
Anna and her husband had difficulty conceiving and adopted “Ben” (9M) from foster care when he was 3. Anna later had two more sons: “Gabriel” (5M) and “Lucas” (2M). I enjoy spending time with my niblings, but I do admit that Ben and I have more in common (comics, video games, etc) than Lily and I do.
Recently, Ben got into Harry Potter. He has dyslexia, but he loves listening to the audiobook versions. I also love Harry Potter. For his 10th birthday, I am planning to take him to Universal Studios to see all the Harry Potter stuff. Recently, Michelle overheard me and Anna discussing this surprise.
She was furious, accused me of favoritism, and demanded that I take Lily, too. Lily hates thrill rides and Harry Potter and would be miserable on the trip. I also don’t want to spend all that money on someone who wouldn’t enjoy it. When I took Ben and Lily to a local amusement park this summer, all Lily wanted to do was sit on a bench and watch YouTube.
Michelle told me that if I don’t take Lily, I should do something equally expensive for her tenth birthday, which is a month after Ben’s. She then asked why I would want to spend time with Ben and that he is annoying. Ben does have some issues resulting from the ab*se before he was adopted (separation anxiety, learning disability, and he acts a little immature sometimes), but Lily’s not perfect either.
She’s whiny and doesn’t really have interests outside of YouTube and clothes. Anna got mad at Michelle for dissing her kid, and now they’re mad at each other. What should I do? The Universal trip is already paid for, and I don’t think I have to (and can’t afford to) give Lily an equally expensive present, as I’m still a student.
TL;DR: my sister thinks I am favoring my niece over my nephew and that I should get my niece an equally expensive birthday gift
ETA: I have already bought Lily an American Girl doll and a gift card to Justice to give to her on her birthday, both things she really wants.
relmamanick wrote:
You don't have to do something equally expensive, but can you plan a day outing around her interests, so she has her day with you, too? I do think her Mom is right that such blatant favoritism is going to be hurtful. I would try to find things to connect with her over, too.
Arcades responded:
You're assuming Lily wants to hang out with OP. If you read through the post and the comments, there is plenty of evidence to suggest that Lily prefers seclusion and watching videos to hanging out (with anyone).
It's not clear whether Michelle understands this and is embarrassed by it or just oblivious to it, but she's projecting what she might want in Lily's shoes for what Lily actually seems to want based on empirical evidence.
SketchAinsworth wrote:
This sooo much! My grandparents used to take my cousin back to school shopping and when my mom called them out, they tried to give her money. The point was spending a day with me not the cash.
UPDATE: Michelle sent me a text asking if I’d decided what I was doing about the birthday gifts. I texted her back that I don’t think Lily would enjoy the trip and explained what happened at the local park. Michelle answered, “Why is everyone on Lily’s case about YouTube?
All kids enjoy electronics. First “Ms. S” and now you!” Ms. S is Lily’s teacher....this makes me think that this has become an issue at school. Michelle added, “I don’t know why you enjoy Ben more than Lily, after all you’re both girls and she’s your only niece."
A lot of stuff went down yesterday....my parents took all four grandkids to a trampoline place, so Anna and Michelle and their husbands were over to pick them up and stay for dinner. After dinner, Anna announced that she’s pregnant.
I guess because of being over 35 she got this test called an NIPT and now she knows the baby’s gender even though she’s only 12 weeks. It’s a girl. Anna wasn’t supposed to be able to have any kids, so we were all happy for her. Except Michelle. Once the dads took the kids downstairs to play in the playroom my parents have set up there, Michelle went off.
She said Anna went and took the only thing she has left being best at (having the only granddaughter). I was going to leave because I don’t like being around when my sister fight, but then Michelle brought up the Universal trip and Ben. She said that she knows it’s wrong, but after Anna “took” having the oldest grandkid from her, she was at least happy that her kid had nothing wrong with her.
Especially in the beginning, where Ben had a lot more issues and was really behind. He could barely talk when he was adopted. Now, Lily’s teacher and other people (her friends parents) are noticing that Lily might have attention problems. Apparently, the whole trip thing just was one thing too many.
Even though she admitted that there’s no reason for it and my parents have always treated us the same, Michelle said she’s always felt competitive and second best to Anna. Now even I seem to like Anna’s kid better. Anna was kind of shocked at all this. She did get a little mad when Michelle was talking about how Lily was better than Ben, but they ended up crying and hugging each other.
I told Michelle I would return the American Girl doll and take a trip to the AG store (which is within reasonable driving distance of us) and let Lily pick it out herself. Michelle said she and her husband will start the process of getting Lily evaluated.
TL:DR! It wasn’t just about the trip.
Mabelisms wrote:
Your sister sounds like she needs some therapy herself to deal with these feelings of inadequacy. Lily would do well to be evaluated and get some supports for things if she needs them. But your sister doesn’t get to dictate that everything from you has to be “fair” in her estimation.
emooooooly wrote:
Michelle sounds like she needs to work on some things within herself. Sorry for the drama. I have two young nieces and as they've grown up its switched back and forth who prefers to spend time with me more. About a year ago when the youngest just turned 4, she was with me ALL the time.
Wanted endless attention and play time and reading books. Now, when the older one is 6 and a half, she spends more time with me talking about school and her friends and who annoys her. The younger one is content to have a good tickle fight and chase around the house and then wants to settle down and play on her own. It's just how things go as kids grown up and develop their personalities.
daelite wrote:
I'm glad they are getting your niece checked out. Both of my kids were diagnosed ADD as children, it can be difficult. As for the birthday gifts, a trip to American Girl is a cool gift! I took our daughter to Chicago to AG, we made a day of it. We had lunch at their restaurant and saw a show at their Theater. She got 2 new dolls & a few outfits.
Now given the cost, she was almost 12, we wanted to give her something she'd been wanting to do for years. We knew we'd probably never go back. She's 25 now & we occassionally get her dolls out of their boxes to comb their hair, change their outfits & reminisce on that special day she & I had together. She loved that trip so much.
miladyelle wrote:
I’m glad they’re going to get Lily evaluated, but Michelle needs to be, too, for different reasons. Holy Hera. This is the kind of damage that if unaddressed, will absolutely damage her daughter and niblings—and their relationships with each other.