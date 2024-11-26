'AITA for not wanting my sister in my life because she doesn't like that I'm a SAHD?'

Now, however, my sister is looking to take advantage of me being at home with my kids, and she wants me to take her kids sometimes. I said no. I told her she doesn't get to treat me like sh^t and then expect favors. She tried to dangle a relationship with her kids—something I never really had—over my head. She told our mom, and now Mom's involved.

She asked me why I wouldn't want to spend time with my sister's kids, and when she realized I knew what I was passing up, she mentioned my kids knowing their only cousins. Then she suggested I could be a positive influence on my sister's kids so they'd grow up being less judgmental. She said it would be better for all the kids—hers and mine.