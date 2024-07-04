'AITA for kicking my sister out because she was a terrible tenant? I wasn't even charging her much for rent!'

Everything was going well for the first few months, and honestly, since breaking up with my boyfriend, it was kind of nice having someone to talk to. Then slowly, things started going downhill. My niece spilled juice on the floor, and it wasn’t mopped up. Dishes were left in the sink, food was left out, dirty clothes and deliveries were left in the living room. Things were getting broken, and they denied it.

Their room and bathroom were dirty. My sister claimed she was too tired because she did find another job. They tried leaving my niece with me after I got off a 12-hour shift. When I did agree to watch her "just for an hour," it turned into 8 hours. Then suddenly, they couldn’t afford the rent. They would eat all of my food and not replace anything.