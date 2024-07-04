'AITA for kicking my sister out because she was a terrible tenant? I wasn't even charging her much for rent!'

FriendlySinger8068 writes:
I'm 31(f). I'm an RN. I work 4 days and then I'm off. I bought my home in 2018 and am currently single. Due to constantly waking up late and not feeling like going to work, my sister (29) lost her job.
My BIL (29) couldn't afford to pay the rent, bills, and for what their 1-year-old child needs. They were evicted from their house. Due to the rising cost of living, no one else had room for an extra 3 people except for me.
Before they even moved in, I had rules set in place in writing as follows: $500 for rent and bills, due on the 1st of every month for the extra 3 people. Starting Sunday night through Wednesday, please try to be quiet as I work those days. If you make a mess, clean it up. Help clean the yard and around the house. They smoke; I don't care, just not in the house.
Everything was going well for the first few months, and honestly, since breaking up with my boyfriend, it was kind of nice having someone to talk to. Then slowly, things started going downhill. My niece spilled juice on the floor, and it wasn’t mopped up. Dishes were left in the sink, food was left out, dirty clothes and deliveries were left in the living room. Things were getting broken, and they denied it.
Their room and bathroom were dirty. My sister claimed she was too tired because she did find another job. They tried leaving my niece with me after I got off a 12-hour shift. When I did agree to watch her "just for an hour," it turned into 8 hours. Then suddenly, they couldn’t afford the rent. They would eat all of my food and not replace anything.
Things really hit the fan when my electric bill was $800, and my sister's response was, "What? Are we supposed to sweat to death?" I was aware they were running the air conditioning all day. They refused to pay more than the agreed $500. I told them I wouldn’t charge them rent for the next month but that I wanted them out.
My sister got mad, and they did move out, but she went around telling everyone who would listen that I heartlessly threw them out. I got a lot of backlash from family and friends, but nope, I'm petty. The good thing about being a nurse is I don’t have time to talk on the phone. So I posted on Facebook and Instagram all of the text messages and photos of what they did to my house.
The texts clearly showed them agreeing they owed me rent money. They left my house a mess. There was mold in the bathroom they were using, and I was charging them only $500 and not the $1500 they were claiming. My sister and BIL got told off by our parents, and now she's upset that I exposed them like that.
Here are the top comments:
somepublicity says:
You're definitely not the a^#%ole. You set clear and reasonable rules, and your sister and BIL chose to disregard them. You were more than fair by offering them a place to stay and asking for a modest contribution.
Vera_Telco says:
You tried helping your family and she thanked you by telling lies about you and leaving your phone a mess. You exposed her lies and the truth is now known, you're clearly NTA!
Nester1953 says:
If your sister hadn't liked about you online and attempted to wreck your reputation with your friends and family, you wouldn't have had to expose her, would you? NTA.
cassowary32 says:
NTA. I'm glad they moved out without having to be evicted and you had proof of their irresponsibility and duplicity. It also gives a very firm reason to never let them back in your home.
What do you think?