'AITA for not giving a family heirloom back to my mom so she could use it as a gift?'

0924i writes:

A few years ago, my mom gave me a beautiful gold bracelet that originally belonged to my grandma. It had been passed down to my mom, and she told me she wanted me to have it because I was the "responsible one" (I'm the oldest of her children) and would appreciate it the most. I was honored and have worn it regularly since.

Now, my younger sister (22F) is getting married, and my mom has decided she wants the bracelet back so she can give it to my sister as a wedding gift. I was shocked because, as far as I knew, it belonged to me now. My mom keeps insisting that it was never meant to be permanently mine—just in my possession until it was time to pass it on. But she never said that before.