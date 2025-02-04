'AITA for not giving a family heirloom back to my mom so she could use it as a gift?'

0924i writes:
A few years ago, my mom gave me a beautiful gold bracelet that originally belonged to my grandma. It had been passed down to my mom, and she told me she wanted me to have it because I was the "responsible one" (I'm the oldest of her children) and would appreciate it the most. I was honored and have worn it regularly since.
Now, my younger sister (22F) is getting married, and my mom has decided she wants the bracelet back so she can give it to my sister as a wedding gift. I was shocked because, as far as I knew, it belonged to me now. My mom keeps insisting that it was never meant to be permanently mine—just in my possession until it was time to pass it on. But she never said that before.
I refused to give it back, saying that if she wanted it to go to my sister, she shouldn’t have given it to me in the first place. My sister is now upset because she thinks I’m being selfish and hoarding the bracelet out of spite.
Most of our family also thinks I'm bitter toward my sister because she's getting married and I'm unmarried, but that's not the case at all. I'm happy for her—I just want to keep the bracelet, as it was given to me first. AITA?
OP added some more context in the comments.
Fickle-Squirrel-4091 says:
My Spidey senses tell me that the younger sister is the golden child.
OP responded:
Your spidey senses would be correct lol. In my mom's eyes, she can do no wrong.
Money_System1026 says:
NTA. Same thing happened to me. I gave the bracelet back but it hurt because I thought it was an act of good will when it was given to me because I was never close to my mom while she always seemed to have talks and moments for my other siblings.
I felt quite neglected throughout my childhood and teen years. I figured if she didn't want me to have it then I didn't want it. It ruined the meaning it had for me. Decades have passed and I'm still a little hurt but I've let it go for the most part.
OP responded:
That's the hard part! I could just take it as a loss and give it back, but I would be extremely hurt. Especially considering how close my grandma and I were.