AITA for telling my sister she can’t regularly bring her boyfriend to stay in my home?

I rent my childhood home from my mother, who lives in her second home elsewhere. I make a fairly small salary in an extremely expensive city, so while I would like to have my own place, it is not going to be feasible for a long time. My current company is even on a pay freeze.

My sister makes substantially more than I do but lives in a busy house share on the other side of the city. Her boyfriend lives in essentially low-quality student housing in a different city.

She has recently been saying that she feels she is outgrowing her house share, and that she and her partner find it very stressful staying there because of how busy it is and how little privacy they have.