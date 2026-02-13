'AITA for telling my sister she can’t regularly bring her boyfriend to stay in my home?'

I rent my childhood home from my mother, who lives in her second home elsewhere. I make a fairly small salary in an extremely expensive city, so while I would like to have my own place, it is not going to be feasible for a long time. My current company is even on a pay freeze.
My sister makes substantially more than I do but lives in a busy house share on the other side of the city. Her boyfriend lives in essentially low-quality student housing in a different city.
She has recently been saying that she feels she is outgrowing her house share, and that she and her partner find it very stressful staying there because of how busy it is and how little privacy they have.
All that to say that last weekend they came to stay here in the family home, and then added two additional nights to their stay without letting me know because they were enjoying the space. Now I have just five hours’ notice that they have decided they will be staying here again because her boyfriend “really got stressed at the idea of staying in her house share.”
I basically said that I am not okay with such short notice, and I am also not happy if they are trying to make this a regular thing. This is not an alternate place to stay for me; this is my only home.
I do not appreciate a couple showing up whenever they want to get some space and, in doing so, taking mine. My sister is angry because she says it is her childhood home too and that I am not the one who gets to decide when she can or cannot come and who she brings. Of course, my mom wants to stay out of it.
extinct_diplodocus says:
NTA. "What this place used to be is immaterial. My name is the only name on the rental agreement. That makes you a guest. Guests don't get to invite themselves, and especially don't get to invite other guests."
MarionberryOk2874 says:
No, it’s the childhood home you rent. If someone else were renting there, would she show up and say ‘well this is my childhood home, so…’ No, she wouldn’t. So she’s taking advantage of you and your space, don’t let her. She can get a different place if she doesn’t like her accommodations, taking over yours is not the solution. NTA.
PomegranateNo4660 says:
You are paying rent. Your sister does not live there and doesn’t pay rent. She has no right to be there without your consent.
Equivalent_Secret_26 says:
NTA. You are paying to live there. They don't get to just 'decide' to stay there again with no notice or permission. If her own place 'stresses' out her boyfriend, then she needs to move. It's not your problem.