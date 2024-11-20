'AITA for being mad that my sister made an 'important announcement' at my engagement party?'

Cascade_Chaser writes:
So, I (20F) got engaged to my boyfriend (24M) last month, and this weekend we had a small engagement party at my parents’ house. It was supposed to be super chill—just close friends and family, nothing crazy. My sister, “Emily,” was there, and for context, she’s been going through a rough breakup recently. I get that she’s upset, but she’s been making everything about her lately.
Anyway, during the party, my fiancé and I were making a toast. As I’m literally in the middle of thanking everyone for coming, Emily interrupts me to announce she has “some news.” Everyone stops and looks at her, and she just says, “I’m pregnant!”
The room went dead silent because, first of all, she’s not dating anyone right now, and second, she said just last week that she didn’t want kids. My mom immediately started crying (happy tears, I think?) while I’m standing there like… seriously?
After the party, she admitted she made it up because she “felt left out” and wanted some attention. I was furious and told her she needed to leave because this was my moment, and she ruined it. Now she’s begging to stay with me because she doesn’t want to go back to our parents’ house, but I told her no.
She’s calling me heartless, and even my mom says I should “be the bigger person” because Emily is struggling. But seriously, how is it my problem that she decided to fake a pregnancy at my engagement party? AITAH?
cats_is_best says:
NTA. Even if she hadn't ruined your engagement party, you have no obligation to let her stay with you.
xLushViolet says:
I agree. You’re under no obligation to let her stay, especially after she ruined your special moment. It’s your home, your choice. Her behavior was way out of line, and she needs to face the consequences OP. NTA.
markbrev says:
NTA. Why does the wronged party always have to be the ‘bigger person’? Fuck that noise, send her back to your mom’s.
BeachinLife1 says:
Tell your mom to be the "bigger person," and Emily to GTFO.