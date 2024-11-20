'AITA for being mad that my sister made an 'important announcement' at my engagement party?'

"AITA for refusing to let my sister (23F) stay with me after she ruined my engagement party?"

Cascade_Chaser writes:

So, I (20F) got engaged to my boyfriend (24M) last month, and this weekend we had a small engagement party at my parents’ house. It was supposed to be super chill—just close friends and family, nothing crazy. My sister, “Emily,” was there, and for context, she’s been going through a rough breakup recently. I get that she’s upset, but she’s been making everything about her lately.

Anyway, during the party, my fiancé and I were making a toast. As I’m literally in the middle of thanking everyone for coming, Emily interrupts me to announce she has “some news.” Everyone stops and looks at her, and she just says, “I’m pregnant!”