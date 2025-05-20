'AITA for dropping out of my sister's wedding after she tried to make me wear an ugly dress?'

The others were her friends. I did notice I found out everything later than the others about stuff she wanted us to do. I didn't get invited to look at wedding dresses with the rest of the bridesmaids, but I was included when she went shopping for jewelry for the bridesmaids. We were all there.

Then we had two days of bridesmaid dress shopping. The first store, she liked nothing. But I remember feeling awkward because she had focused more on what she wanted for the others’ dresses. Then the second day was successful. Only I figured out immediately that she was trying the others in these really cute dresses, and I was getting dresses that either did not flatter my body or weren't pretty.