'My sister chose my dad's GF as her MOH so I dropped out of her bridal party, AITA?'

She claimed Jane has been nothing but sweet to her and that she felt like she was her close friend. As she was talking, she said that Jane was really sorry and was trying to reach out to apologize, but I cut her off.

I told her if she wanted her as her MOH, it was her wedding and choice, but I personally didn’t want to be in a position where I have to keep interacting with her over every little detail. I would still attend the wedding, but I wouldn’t be a bridesmaid.

This made her tear up. She begged me to reconsider, as she really wanted me to be part of her big day, and I told her I will, but just as an attendee. In the end, she said it’s okay, but asked me to reconsider.