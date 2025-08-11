'My sister has been dating a guy for a year. He makes the entire family uncomfortable.' MAJOR UPDATE

"My [23 F] sister [27 F] has been dating a guy [27 M] for about a year, and he makes the entire family uncomfortable."

Heads up, this is going to be long. Okay, so let me start off by saying my older sister has never been very mature, but she's always been fun to be around even if she hasn't been the best role model.

Last February, she seemed to really be changing for the better. She started working out, seeing a therapist, broke up with her ab#$ive boyfriend, and was all around starting to take better care of herself. We were thrilled.

She and I have never been very close because we're polar opposites when it comes to personality (I'm outgoing/outspoken, she's painfully shy/insecure), but we finally began forming an adult relationship and I was so happy to have the kind of older sister I could look up to.